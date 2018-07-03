The "Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe injectable drug delivery market is expected to USD 369,668.94 million by 2025, from USD 122,906.09 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe injectable drug delivery market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; injectable drug delivery device and injectable drug delivery formulation. Injectable drug delivery device market is segmented into conventional injection devices and self-injection devices. The injectable drug delivery formulation is segmented into conventional drug delivery formulation and novel drug delivery formulation. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by formulations with 83.4% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% and will cross USD 304,070.69 million by 2025.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into autoimmune disease, hormonal disorders, orphan diseases, oncology and others. The autoimmune diseases segment is further sub segmented based on indications into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis and others. Hormonal disorders are further segmented into indications such as diabetes, antithrombotic therapy, reproductive health diseases, anemia, osteoporosis and others. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by hormonal disorders with 48.3% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% and will cross USD 169,847.17 million by 2025.

Companies Mentioned

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Schott AG

Alkermes Plc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sandoz

Terumo Corporation

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Ypsomed

Bespak

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Type

7 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Application

8 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Usage Pattern

9 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Mode Of Administration

10 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By End User

11 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Europe Injectable Drug Dilivery Market, By Geography

13 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market, Company Share

14 Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8cnphz/europe_injectable?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005371/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Infusions and Injectables