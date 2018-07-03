

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC



RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



3 July 2018



Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed unanimously on a show of hands.



For further information please contact:



Suzanna Waterhouse Company Secretary 020 3142 4957



