Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2018) - International Cobalt Corp. (CSE: CO) (the "Company" or "International Cobalt") is pleased to announce it has completed and received preliminary data from the high resolution Magnetic (MAG) and Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) airborne survey at the Ramsay Cobalt Project ("Ramsay" or the "Project") previously announced May 07, 2018. Once the Company has reviewed and compiled the data with historical information on the Project, updated maps will be released to the public. Management has recently returned from a Project site visit and is preparing field crews for a comprehensive summer season. The 2018 Ramsay summer program will include; geological mapping and sampling, a geochemical program expanding on work completed by previous operators and a 20km Induced Polarity (IP) survey intended to delineate and determine future drill targets. The Company will also complete a minimum 2000m drill program with up to 200m of trenching, management anticipates the permitting of an additional 3000m of drilling in the coming weeks. The 2018 summer program is focused on confirming and expanding known showings on the Ramsay Project.

ABOUT THE RAMSAY PROJECT

The 8,000-hectare Ramsay Cobalt Project is well situated on the edge of the prolific Bathurst mining camp (BMC) located in northern New Brunswick, approximately 25 kilometres west of the Caribou mine operated by Trevali Mining Corp. With paved road access and nearby electric power, the Project is close to well-developed infrastructure and is in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.



Map 1

To view an enhanced version of the Map 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5958/35619_a1530622036185_2.jpg



