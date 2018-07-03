The "Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermal facial fillers market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in technological advances. The growing awareness of the advances of dermal facial fillers has increased their acceptance among people including celebrities. The implementation of these new technologies has increased the use of minimally invasive surgeries. These surgeries offer rapid recovery, short hospital stays, and limited risk of complications, thus increasing their demand in the market during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing global awareness of medical aesthetics. Vendors increase the awareness about dermal facial fillers by organizing campaigns, thereby increasing the awareness about their products.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of procedures. The adoption rate of dermal facial fillers is low in developing countries due to its high costs. Furthermore, the cost of the treatments is high because of the monopolistic approach of vendors in this market.

Key Vendors

Allergan

Anika Therapeutics

Galderma

Merz Pharma

Sinclair Pharma

