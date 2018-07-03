Euro Staff Solution Launches No Risk Recruiting Concept for British Employers

LONDON, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The recruitment and employment agency based in Romania announces its free support for employers in the UK market. The services now available to British employers include both temporary and permanent recruitment solutions, payroll and personnel administration, HR consulting and are available for businesses situated all over the country.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714181/Euro_Staff_Solution.jpg )



The recruitment services include: creating candidate profile, providing a shortlist of eligible candidates who show real interest in the vacancies, scheduling and coordinating interviews, free candidate replacement and 24/7 support after the employee begins work.

The team managing the British account is highly specialized and is composed of 20 members coming from various entwined backgrounds: psychology, sociology, law, economics, PR and IT.

"We take great pride in the services we offer to both employers and job seekers.For this reason, we handle each process with great care and commitment, making sure all parties involved get what they need. We consider ourselves a bridge where the goals of companies looking to hire and people looking for job opportunities meet. The UK market is a very important strategic point for Euro Staff Solution as there is a constant need for manpower in the British territory." Julia Bodor - UK Business Development Manager

The "No Risk Recruiting Concept" for employers consists of a free sample of services offered by the agency to companies looking to hire, namely the first two employees are recruited free of charge, with no obligation of continuing the collaboration if the employer is not satisfied with their performance. More information about this campaign can be found at https://www.eurostaffsolution.com/workforce-now-cs/ .

About Euro Staff Solution

Euro Staff Solution is specialized and licensed in the recruitment and work placement of European - and not only - citizens in and outside of Europe, in various domains of activity. The agency has an experience of over 15 years in the human resource field, a candidate database of over 450,000, over 10,000 candidates placed in over 20 countries, over 1,200 successful partnerships with employers, over 120 recruiting domains and over 92% success rate in placing candidates.