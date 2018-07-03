

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) is finalizing the launch of a car-sharing service providing mobility to Parisians. The objective is to launch this service operated under the Free2Move brand, by the last quarter of 2018. The fleet will initially include 500 Peugeot and Citroën electric vehicles.



The new Free2Move Paris offer is part of the deployment of the Push to Pass strategic plan presented in April 2016 which aims to make Groupe PSA known as the preferred mobility provider.



The Free2Move mobility brand launched in 2016, counts today more than 1 million customers worldwide with a fleet of 65,000 vehicles deployed in more than 10 countries.



