Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, July 3
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 June 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|SSE PLC
|5.9%
|Pennon Group
|5.8%
|National Grid
|5.3%
|China Everbright Intl.
|5.1%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|5.0%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|4.6%
|Huaneng Renewables
|4.6%
|Edison International
|4.4%
|NRG Yield A & C Ords
|3.9%
|DP World
|3.7%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|3.5%
|Atlantica Yield
|3.3%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|3.1%
|Enbridge
|3.0%
|Avangrid
|2.9%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.8%
|Enbridge Income Fund
|2.7%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|2.6%
|EcoRodovias
|2.5%
|China Everbright Greentech
|2.5%
At close of business on 29 June 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|14.5%
|Multi Utilities
|21.1%
|Ports
|3.7%
|Renewable Energy
|28.9%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.3%
|Water & Waste
|15.5%
|Toll roads
|2.5%
|Gas
|9.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.3%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|32.5%
|China
|17.9%
|Latin America
|10.7%
|United Kingdom
|11.7%
|Global
|10.7%
|India
|2.4%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|2.2%
|Asia (excluding China)
|5.9%
|Middle East
|3.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.3%
|100.0%