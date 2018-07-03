Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 June 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets SSE PLC 5.9% Pennon Group 5.8% National Grid 5.3% China Everbright Intl. 5.1% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 4.6% Huaneng Renewables 4.6% Edison International 4.4% NRG Yield A & C Ords 3.9% DP World 3.7% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.5% Atlantica Yield 3.3% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.1% Enbridge 3.0% Avangrid 2.9% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.8% Enbridge Income Fund 2.7% Metro Pacific Investments 2.6% EcoRodovias 2.5% China Everbright Greentech 2.5%

At close of business on 29 June 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 14.5% Multi Utilities 21.1% Ports 3.7% Renewable Energy 28.9% Telecoms infrastructure 2.3% Water & Waste 15.5% Toll roads 2.5% Gas 9.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.3% 100.0%