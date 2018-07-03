sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 3

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 June 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
SSE PLC5.9%
Pennon Group5.8%
National Grid5.3%
China Everbright Intl.5.1%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.0%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)4.6%
Huaneng Renewables4.6%
Edison International4.4%
NRG Yield A & C Ords3.9%
DP World3.7%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.5%
Atlantica Yield3.3%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.1%
Enbridge3.0%
Avangrid2.9%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.8%
Enbridge Income Fund2.7%
Metro Pacific Investments2.6%
EcoRodovias2.5%
China Everbright Greentech2.5%

At close of business on 29 June 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity14.5%
Multi Utilities21.1%
Ports3.7%
Renewable Energy28.9%
Telecoms infrastructure2.3%
Water & Waste15.5%
Toll roads2.5%
Gas9.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.3%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America32.5%
China17.9%
Latin America10.7%
United Kingdom11.7%
Global10.7%
India2.4%
Europe (excluding UK)2.2%
Asia (excluding China)5.9%
Middle East3.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.3%
100.0%

