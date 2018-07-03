

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen of America, Inc. reported sales of 28,941 units delivered in June 2018, an increase of 5.7 percent over June 2017.



With 172,898 units delivered year-to-date in 2018, the company is reporting a 7.2 percent increase in year-over-year sales.



For the 2018 model year, most new Volkswagen vehicles in the U.S. will come with the People First Warranty, a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX