As at 30 June 2018, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

29,401 Tikehau Capital shares

674,877 euros in cash.

As a reminder, the previous half-year update at 31 December 2017, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 46,564 Tikehau Capital shares and €227,168 in cash.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €14.2bn (at March 31, 2018) worth of assets under management and equity of €2.5bn (as at December 31, 2017). The Group invests in various classes of assets (i.e., private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), particularly through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of both institutional and private investors. Tikehau Capital is controlled by its managers and leading institutional partners and employs 220 staff (as at March 31, 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

