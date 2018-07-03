

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle has earned the distinction of becoming the first major U.S. city to ban single-use plastic straws and utensils in food service. The ban is effective July 1, 2018.



Food services business will now no longer be able to provide plastic straws and utensils, including plastic spoons, forks, knives and cocktail picks. Instead, these businesses are required to use compostable or recyclable food service-ware.



Compliant options include durable or compostable utensils, straws, and cocktail picks. Compliant straws include those made of compostable paper or compostable plastic.



According to Seattle Public Utilities, there are now multiple manufacturers of approved compostable utensils and straws. Meanwhile, flexible plastic straws can be provided to people who have a medical need.



In 2008, the City of Seattle adopted an ordinance that required all one-time-use food-service items, including packaging and utensils, to be recyclable or compostable. Plastic straws and utensils were exempted from the law due to a lack of good compostable alternatives.



But plastic straws ended up creating environmental problems as they are too lightweight to make it through the mechanical recycling sorters.



Most of the plastic straws end up in the oceans, polluting the water and killing marine life, according to the Strawless Ocean campaign. An estimated 71 percent of seabirds and 30 percent turtles have been found with plastics in their stomachs.



Seattle intends to decrease plastic waste and raise awareness about environmental conservation through the ban. Businesses that fail to comply with the ban may face a fine of up to $250.



Last September, 150 businesses that participated in the 'Strawless in Seattle' campaign were able to prevent 2.3 million plastic straws from entering the waste system. The campaign was led by the Lonely Whale Foundation.



