Ship Finance International Limited: SFL - 2018 Annual General Meeting

Ship Finance International Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 21, 2018. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 23, 2018. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

July 3, 2018

The Board of Directors
Ship Finance International Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda



