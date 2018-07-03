Aviation Week Network Announced Launch of EASA Part 21 Pavilion At MRO Europe, Amsterdam, October 16-18

NEW YORK, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network (http://www.aviationweek.com/) announced plans to showcase companies offering EASA Part 21 Subpart G manufacturing and Part 21 Subpart J design services at MRO Europe (http://mroeurope.aviationweek.com/), happening October 16-18 at the RAI Amsterdam. EASA Part 21 regulates the approval of aircraft design and production organizations and the certification of aircraft products, parts and appliances.

The EASA Part 21 Design and Manufacture Pavilion (http://mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu18/Public/Content.aspx?ID=1070517&sortMenu=109003) will serve as a designated area where MROs, airlines and lessors requiring Part 21J/G services can meet companies that hold these approvals.

The Pavilion will feature a central, shared meeting space and companies in the Pavilion have the opportunity to make a presentation in the Go Live Theatre and provide a demonstration of their products and services before a captive audience of buyers. Companies confirmed are ABC International, Assystem Germany, Atkins Global, CAE Parc Aviation, Medavia Technics, and Paustian Airtex.

"We have introduced the Part 21 Pavilion as an added value for any company attending MRO Europe that needs these services," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. "The Pavilion is an ideal opportunity for specialist Part 21 SMEs that are new to the MRO Europe show to meet with technical/engineering managers from airlines and aircraft leasing companies."

Remaining exhibition space for MRO Europe (http://mroeurope.aviationweek.com/) (MROE) is sold out based on the tremendous success of MRO Europe 2017, which took place in London. Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the event is the industry's largest in Europe featuring speakers from airlines, OEMs, regulators, suppliers, lessors, and service providers. MRO Europe is sponsored by CFM (https://www.cfmaeroengines.com/), Chromalloy, (http://www.chromalloy.com/) HEICO (http://www.heico.com/), Pratt & Whitney (http://www.pw.utc.com/) , Satair Group (http://www.satair.com/) , StandardAero (http://www.standardaero.com/) and UTC Aerospace Systems (http://www.utcaerospacesystems.com/) at the Platinum Level.

Attendance MRO Europe (http://mroeurope.aviationweek.com/) is expected to surpass the 8,000 registered attendees for last year's conference and exhibition, with more than 600 attendees representing airlines. Each year, approximately two-third of attendees serve at the vice president, director or manager level with more than half representing a "buy/approve" influence. More than 400 service providers will be in attendance.

