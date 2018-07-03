Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim has acquired Tarrant Concrete, a leading provider of ready-mix concrete in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. This transaction will strengthen LafargeHolcim's existing operations in one of the most attractive and biggest ready-mix concrete and aggregates markets in the USA.

Jan Jenisch, CEO of LafargeHolcim: "The acquisition of Tarrant Concrete follows our Strategy 2022 'Building for Growth' by capturing growth opportunities in our most attractive markets. By being highly complementary to our existing business, Tarrant Concrete will allow us to expand our ability to serve customers in a high growth area of Texas. I very much welcome all employees of Tarrant Concrete to our company."

Tarrant Concrete operates three ready-mix concrete plants, supplying high-quality solutions to major construction projects. With net sales of more than USD 40 million and 90 employees, Tarrant is one of the leading local ready-mix concrete companies. Over the past decade, the Dallas/Fort-Worth metropolitan area has been one of the fastest growing regions in the US with average annual population growth of 2.0 percent and 1.3 million new residents.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanization increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

About LafargeHolcim in the US

With more than 7,000 employees across the United States, LafargeHolcim is the industry leader in cement and aggregate production, contracting asphalt and ready-mix. The company operates close to 350 sites in 43 states. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

