Stankevicius MGM: IT and Investment Congress in Munich

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2018 / IT technologies in the modern world are not only an opportunity for stable investments but also a powerful tool for increasing business efficiency, achieving competitive advantages, reducing various costs. Today it is very actual for the real estate market.

The best specialists will tell the possibilities of IT-technologies for development at the International Congress of Real Estate and Investments - 2018 in the field of IT-business. The Congress will be held in Munich in the Nymphenburg Palace from 7 to 10 October and Berlin from November 13 to 15 at the Maxim Gorky Theater.

This year, within the framework of the Congress for the best IT platforms and solutions, there will be a competition for the IT CR Awards 2018 (ITT Sear Evords 2018). The purpose of the competition is to demonstrate the best examples of HR management practices in IT companies and to inspire the investor market of the International Congress of Real Estate and Investments in Munich in 2018.

Companies can submit projects, implementation, which is not more than two years. Their reception will last until September 1, 2018. Project defense and award ceremony will be held on October 8, 2018, in Munich.

Following the results of the competition, the winners will be determined by an expert vote of the professional community of investors and venture companies.

One of the partners and experts of the project will be Paulius Stankevicius, Stankevicius Management Consulting - a leader service provider for Fortune 500 companies, a consultant in the field of PR and a digitization expert with a wide range of digital services for a diversified client base.

Also, the special guest of the Congress will be Valery Tsepkalo, creator of the High Technologies Park and consultant of the Innovation Center Mirzo Ulugbek Innovation Center. He will share with his congress participants his vision covering topics like; why investments in the field of information technologies have risks and profitability at the same time; which experts from different countries are most often represented in IT-products and IT services, as well as their experience in creating successful business projects and gave advice on which IT projects are most promising, including real estate.

"In our example, we show - you can repeat this path of success, you can achieve a lot with your mind and work," the expert says optimistically.

The International Congress of Real Estate and Investments in Munich is held annually since 2016. Last year it attracted 440 participants from 19 countries. In the program, foreign real estate, IT technologies in real estate, VR glasses and unique programs 360 Room Tour, gold bars and banking operations, yachts and helicopters, the film industry, the ticket price also includes informal networking at the celebration of Oktoberfest.

Congress details

Munich Congress 07-09.10.18:

Munich-Nymphenburg Palace, 19th entrance.

Berlin Congress 13-15.11.18:

Berlin Theater. Gorky.

Website: congress-realty.com/en

Details by phone: +79168737471, +498955269715, +491622328333.

