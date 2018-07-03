

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to North Korea this week to continue discussions about denuclearization by the reclusive communist nation.



In a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Pompeo will leave for North Korea on July 5th to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his team.



Sanders said she would not confirm or deny recent reports North Korea is continuing its nuclear program and expanding a key ballistic missile manufacturing site.



'Ambassador Kim had a meeting just yesterday with members of the North Korean delegation,' Sanders said, referring to U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim.



She added, 'And Secretary Pompeo, as I just mentioned, will be headed to North Korea later this week. And we're going to continue those conversations.'



Sanders would not provide details about the conversations with North Korea but claimed progress continues to be made.



In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, President Donald Trump suggested his efforts to engage with North Korea prevented a war.



'Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled,' Trump tweeted,



He added, 'Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!'



