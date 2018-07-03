Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully closed the acquisition of Laboratoire de Bromatologie de l'Ouest ("LBO") located in Rosporden (Finistère), a specialist in microbiological and physicochemical analyses of food products.

Created in 1985 by Jean-Paul Lair in a region with a very high density of companies operating in the agri-food industry, LBO has built over more than 30 years a solid reputation in food microbiology analysis services, offering its customers quality and reliability of analysis, competence, responsiveness and local logistics services.

LBO has been accredited since 1996 for microbiological and chemical analysis of food, and employs 50 employees on a 2,200 m2 site in Rosporden.

With this acquisition, which complements that of Protec Bio-testing announced last April in south-west France, Eurofins significantly strengthens its leadership in food analysis in France, relying on an unrivalled geographic network, particularly in food microbiology. This network enables Eurofins' customers across France to have a single, local point of access to the entire testing portfolio of the Group while benefiting from customized logistics solutions, local customer service and local testing for time critical tests.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are very pleased to welcome LBO to Eurofins. This acquisition perfectly complements our French network of local laboratories, with a bacteriology testing laboratory in Brittany, and gives us better access to France's leading agri-food region. This new location will enable us to improve the speed of service to our customers in Brittany and to make all of Eurofins' services more accessible to all players in the agri-food sector in that region. In return, LBO will benefit from gaining access to Eurofins' infrastructure, including its broad analysis portfolio and extensive network of competence centres which should help accelerate LBO's development".

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com

Notes for the editor:

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 35,000 staff in more than 400 laboratories across 44 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005423/en/

Contacts:

Eurofins Scientific

Investor Relations

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@eurofins.com