Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.25 FR0010259150 2000 132.83075 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.26 FR0010259150 3000 132.167316666667 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.27 FR0010259150 180 133.281666666667 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.28 FR0010259150 4000 132.7632625 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.29 FR0010259150 509 134.19557956778 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

