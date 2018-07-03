Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.25
|FR0010259150
|2000
|132.83075
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.26
|FR0010259150
|3000
|132.167316666667
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.27
|FR0010259150
|180
|133.281666666667
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.28
|FR0010259150
|4000
|132.7632625
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.29
|FR0010259150
|509
|134.19557956778
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
IPSEN
Eugenia Litz, Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
Vice-President Investor Relations
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Fabien Puibarreau, Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com