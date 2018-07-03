Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RUBIS SCA RUBIS: Half-year Statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and Exane BNP Paribas 03-Jul-2018 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation. Under the liquidity contract signed between RUBIS and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2018: · 29,022 RUBIS shares · 1,765,056 euros For information, at the time of the last assessment on December 31, 2017, the following resources were available: · 15,037 RUBIS shares · 2,526,251 euros ***** Paris, July 3, 2018 - 5:35 p.m. Name of the Issuer: RUBIS Partnership limited by shares with a capital of 119,005,098.75 euros 784 393 530 RCS PARIS - Code APE 6420Z Head Office:105, avenue Raymond-Poincaré - 75116 Paris - France Contact: Maura Tartaglia Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Email: m.tartaglia@rubis.fr Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Half-year Statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and Exane BNP Paribas Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KFEVNBBSOV [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS SCA 105, avenue Raymond-Poincaré 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Information relating to the liquidity contract End of Announcement EQS News Service 701175 03-Jul-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=23cf73e1e0aac4cb0f3b9811972703b5&application_id=701175&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

