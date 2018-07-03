sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 3

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:03 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):204,000
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.6000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.2627

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,868,607 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,868,607 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

03 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
578524.4516:29:48London Stock Exchange
49124.4016:26:41London Stock Exchange
260624.4516:25:16London Stock Exchange
1042424.4516:25:16London Stock Exchange
290024.5016:24:49London Stock Exchange
245724.5516:19:11London Stock Exchange
260324.5516:19:11London Stock Exchange
241924.5516:19:11London Stock Exchange
85024.5516:19:11London Stock Exchange
180124.5516:18:11London Stock Exchange
564624.5516:18:11London Stock Exchange
126624.5516:14:12London Stock Exchange
249124.6016:03:25London Stock Exchange
250824.6016:00:04London Stock Exchange
803624.4515:45:48London Stock Exchange
70624.4515:45:42London Stock Exchange
422824.4515:45:42London Stock Exchange
513024.3015:35:07London Stock Exchange
755424.3515:35:00London Stock Exchange
982224.3515:34:58London Stock Exchange
267824.3515:34:58London Stock Exchange
950424.1015:26:26London Stock Exchange
392123.9515:21:05London Stock Exchange
277524.0015:20:57London Stock Exchange
462024.0015:20:57London Stock Exchange
212423.9515:16:12London Stock Exchange
246924.0014:53:24London Stock Exchange
292024.0514:48:04London Stock Exchange
623824.0514:48:04London Stock Exchange
191624.0514:47:54London Stock Exchange
244424.0514:42:27London Stock Exchange
534624.0014:28:15London Stock Exchange
578623.9514:25:17London Stock Exchange
877823.9014:23:32London Stock Exchange
527224.0514:23:21London Stock Exchange
294624.1014:11:04London Stock Exchange
1365024.2014:10:39London Stock Exchange
978424.2013:49:44London Stock Exchange
267024.2513:36:11London Stock Exchange
233024.3513:23:30London Stock Exchange
981224.4013:14:39London Stock Exchange
234624.4012:34:50London Stock Exchange
245124.4012:32:13London Stock Exchange
560224.4012:32:13London Stock Exchange
296124.2511:18:39London Stock Exchange
252324.3510:00:55London Stock Exchange
41124.3008:11:10London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


