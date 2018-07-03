Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 03 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 204,000 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.6000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.9000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.2627

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,868,607 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,868,607 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

03 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5785 24.45 16:29:48 London Stock Exchange 491 24.40 16:26:41 London Stock Exchange 2606 24.45 16:25:16 London Stock Exchange 10424 24.45 16:25:16 London Stock Exchange 2900 24.50 16:24:49 London Stock Exchange 2457 24.55 16:19:11 London Stock Exchange 2603 24.55 16:19:11 London Stock Exchange 2419 24.55 16:19:11 London Stock Exchange 850 24.55 16:19:11 London Stock Exchange 1801 24.55 16:18:11 London Stock Exchange 5646 24.55 16:18:11 London Stock Exchange 1266 24.55 16:14:12 London Stock Exchange 2491 24.60 16:03:25 London Stock Exchange 2508 24.60 16:00:04 London Stock Exchange 8036 24.45 15:45:48 London Stock Exchange 706 24.45 15:45:42 London Stock Exchange 4228 24.45 15:45:42 London Stock Exchange 5130 24.30 15:35:07 London Stock Exchange 7554 24.35 15:35:00 London Stock Exchange 9822 24.35 15:34:58 London Stock Exchange 2678 24.35 15:34:58 London Stock Exchange 9504 24.10 15:26:26 London Stock Exchange 3921 23.95 15:21:05 London Stock Exchange 2775 24.00 15:20:57 London Stock Exchange 4620 24.00 15:20:57 London Stock Exchange 2124 23.95 15:16:12 London Stock Exchange 2469 24.00 14:53:24 London Stock Exchange 2920 24.05 14:48:04 London Stock Exchange 6238 24.05 14:48:04 London Stock Exchange 1916 24.05 14:47:54 London Stock Exchange 2444 24.05 14:42:27 London Stock Exchange 5346 24.00 14:28:15 London Stock Exchange 5786 23.95 14:25:17 London Stock Exchange 8778 23.90 14:23:32 London Stock Exchange 5272 24.05 14:23:21 London Stock Exchange 2946 24.10 14:11:04 London Stock Exchange 13650 24.20 14:10:39 London Stock Exchange 9784 24.20 13:49:44 London Stock Exchange 2670 24.25 13:36:11 London Stock Exchange 2330 24.35 13:23:30 London Stock Exchange 9812 24.40 13:14:39 London Stock Exchange 2346 24.40 12:34:50 London Stock Exchange 2451 24.40 12:32:13 London Stock Exchange 5602 24.40 12:32:13 London Stock Exchange 2961 24.25 11:18:39 London Stock Exchange 2523 24.35 10:00:55 London Stock Exchange 411 24.30 08:11:10 London Stock Exchange

