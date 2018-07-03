BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



3 July 2018

On 30 May 2018 shareholders of BlackRock Latin American Trust plc approved a resolution to amend the Company's dividend policy to pay regular quarterly dividends equivalent to 1.25% of the Company's US Dollar NAV on the last working day of December, March, June and September each year, with the dividends being paid in November, February, May and August each year respectively. Therefore for the year ending 31 December 2018, the first quarterly dividend under this new policy will be calculated based on the Company's cum-income US Dollar NAV at 29 June 2018 (being the last working day of the quarter).

The Company's cum-income US Dollar NAV at 29 June 2018 was 605.54 US cents per share, and the Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are therefore pleased to declare a first quarterly interim dividend of 7.57 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on 23 August 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 13 July 2018 (ex-dividend date is 12 July 2018).

As the majority of the Company's shareholders are resident in the United Kingdom, the Board have arranged for the dividend to be paid in sterling and shareholders' US Dollar dividend payments will be converted into sterling at the rate of exchange prevailing on 9 August 2018. However shareholders will also be given the option to elect for their dividend to be paid in US dollars, and a Currency Election Form will be mailed to all shareholders and may be obtained from the Company Secretary by calling the number given below for enquiries.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639