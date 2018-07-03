OL GROUPE: 2018 SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW UPDATE

Players transferred out during financial year 2017/18:

Willem Geubbels to AS Monaco: €20 million + percentage of future transfer amount

Romain Del Castillo to Rennes: €2 million + percentage of gain on a future transfer

Aldo Kalulu to FC Basel 1893: €2.1 million + percentage of gain on a future transfer

Jean-Philippe Mateta to Mainz: €8 million + up to €2 million in incentives + percentage of gain on a future transfer

Mouctar Diakhaby to FC Valence: €15 million + up to €2 million in incentives + percentage of gain on a future transfer

Exercise of purchase options on players loaned out, 2017/18:

Nicolas Nkoulou to FC Torino:€3.5 million

Sergi Darder to Espanyol Barcelona: €8 million + €2 million in incentives + 20% of future transfer

Exercise of purchase options on players loaned in, 2017/18

Tanguy Ndombele, from Amiens:€8 million + 20% on future gain - contract until 30 June 2022

Oumar Solet, from Laval: €0.55 million + €2 million in incentives + 20% on future gain - contract until 30 June 2022

Contract extensions:

Houssem Aouar: +3 seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2023

Yassin Fekir: +2 seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2020

Contract terminations as of 30 June 2018

Yoann Martelat

Lucas Mocio

Louis Nganioni

Romaric Ngouma

January 2018 transfer window with effect from 1 July 2018 (previously announced):

Léo Dubois, free agent from FC Nantes, contract until 30 June 2022

Martin Terrier from Lille: €11 million + up to €4 million in incentives + 10% of the gain on a future transfer - contract until 30 June 2022



