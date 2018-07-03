sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 03.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

OL GROUPE: 2018 SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW UPDATE

Players transferred out during financial year 2017/18:

  • Willem Geubbels to AS Monaco: €20 million + percentage of future transfer amount
  • Romain Del Castillo to Rennes: €2 million + percentage of gain on a future transfer
  • Aldo Kalulu to FC Basel 1893: €2.1 million + percentage of gain on a future transfer
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta to Mainz: €8 million + up to €2 million in incentives + percentage of gain on a future transfer
  • Mouctar Diakhaby to FC Valence: €15 million + up to €2 million in incentives + percentage of gain on a future transfer

Exercise of purchase options on players loaned out, 2017/18:

  • Nicolas Nkoulou to FC Torino:€3.5 million
  • Sergi Darder to Espanyol Barcelona: €8 million + €2 million in incentives + 20% of future transfer

Exercise of purchase options on players loaned in, 2017/18

  • Tanguy Ndombele, from Amiens:€8 million + 20% on future gain - contract until 30 June 2022
  • Oumar Solet, from Laval: €0.55 million + €2 million in incentives + 20% on future gain - contract until 30 June 2022

Contract extensions:

  • Houssem Aouar: +3 seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2023
  • Yassin Fekir: +2 seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2020

Contract terminations as of 30 June 2018

  • Yoann Martelat
  • Lucas Mocio
  • Louis Nganioni
  • Romaric Ngouma

January 2018 transfer window with effect from 1 July 2018 (previously announced):

  • Léo Dubois, free agent from FC Nantes, contract until 30 June 2022
  • Martin Terrier from Lille: €11 million + up to €4 million in incentives + 10% of the gain on a future transfer - contract until 30 June 2022


OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com
www.olweb.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Allshares, CAC Consumer Services, CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54048-point-mercato-03072018_en.pdf

