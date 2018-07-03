ECA: HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ENTERED INTO WITH BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Under the liquidity contract granted by ECA to brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 29th June 2018:

Number of shares: 3513

Cash balance: 15 233,45 €

For the record, at the time of the last yearly report dated 29th December 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 1954

Cash balance: 45 782,51 €

