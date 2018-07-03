

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session solidly in positive territory. Investors breathed a sigh of relief after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners reached a compromise deal to end a dispute over managing immigration.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.12 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,625.49. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.92 and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.03 percent.



The strong performance of the index heavyweights provided a boost to the overall market Tuesday. Nestle advanced 2 percent, while Novartis and Roche climbed 1.4 percent each.



Swisscom, Givaudan and Lonza gained 1.7 percent each. SGS also finished higher by 1.1 percent.



Julius Baer rose 0.9 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, UBS fell 0.3 percent.



Zurich Insurance increased 0.9 percent, Swiss Life gained 0.7 percent and Swiss Re added 0.6 percent.



