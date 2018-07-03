

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sapura Energy Bhd is reportedly planning an initial public offering of its Sapura Exploration and Production unit, as the company expects to bank on the recent rally in oil prices.



According to WSJ, Sapura Energy is planning to list its unit on the local stock exchange as early as the fourth quarter of this year. Sapura Energy, which is Malaysia's largest oil and gas service company, has a market capitalization of 3.72 billion ringgit or $920 million.



Malaysian oil companies have started to see increase in profits as global oil prices continue to increase. Since July last year crude oil prices have gained 56%. Brent crude oil prices are at about $77 per barrel, compared with an average of $57 in 2017.



Last week, Sapura Energy and its two partners signed a production sharing contracts with Mexico's Comision Nacional De Hidrocarburos or the National Hydrocarbons Commission to work on Block 30 in the Gulf of Mexico.



Sapura Energy's unit Sapura Exploration and Production and its two partners, DEA Deutsche Erdoel Mexico and Premier Oil, had outbid six other bidders for this block.



