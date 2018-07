CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see notable strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday. Campbell Soup is currently up by 2.8 percent.



The gain by Campbell Soup comes after a report from the New York Post said activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point hedge fund is pushing the soup maker to explore a possible sale.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX