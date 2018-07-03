Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between CARMILA (Paris:CARM) and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2018:

95,618 Carmila shares

Euro 2,967,960

For information, at the time of the last assessment on 31 December 2017 the following resources were available:

116,178 Carmila shares

Euro 2,438,593

Next events and publications:

27 July 2018 (After market close):2018 Half Year Results

30 July 2018 (9:00 Paris time):2018 Half Year Results Investors and Analysts meeting

24 October 2018 (After market close):Q3 2018 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its consists of 214 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.2 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

