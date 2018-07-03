

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Trump supporters have started a Twitter campaign urging customers to boycott Walmart Inc. after shoppers found clothing on the retailer's website that promoted impeachment of President Donald Trump.



The clothing created an uproar on the social media and the BoycottWalmart hashtag started trending on Twitter. A range of T-shirts were discovered on late Monday with the message 'Impeach 45' emblazoned on the front. The T-shirts were priced from $16.95 to $41.95.



According to IB Times, the controversial t-shirts were first discovered by Ryan Fournier, an advocate for President Donald Trump. He posted a screenshot of the clothing on Twitter.



'why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send?' Fournier tweeted.



The 'Impeach 45' t-shirts were sold by Old Glory.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX