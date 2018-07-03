The "2017 European Fleet Managers Desirability and Willingness to Pay for Fleet Management Solutions-France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Poland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main objective of this study is to investigate typical attitude towards fleet telematics (fleet management system solutions), understand key features and service expectations, explore perceptions and willingness to pay for fleet telematics services, examine vendor satisfaction and brand perceptions, and to look into vendor consideration and selection criteria.

Data were collected by a panel-based survey in France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Poland. A total of 206 decision makers or key influencers for fleet management solutions were surveyed to obtain the results.

Service packages discussed in the study are fuel management, vehicle management, safety and security, order management, driver management, driver behaviour management, and trailer management.

Research Scope

Evaluate general attitudes towards fleet telematics (FMS)

Understand features and services that are expected from a device as well as most preferred back-office services

Measure perceptions and willingness to pay for fleet telematics services

Understand key vendor consideration and selection criteria

Measure level of satisfaction with vendors



Why Connected Truck Market?

By 2020, more than 35 million of trucks globally will be connected

Nearly 40% of fleet managers feel connected trucks are a must have

With smart roads and smart cities, smart trucks will be a necessity

Driver behaviour and compliance will be the key aspects for fleet optimization

Future trucks allow the user to easily pay for fuel, toll, parking, infotainment, and many more in real time

Research Highlights

Challenges faced and current non-telematics solutions used to address them identifies current non-telematics solutions used to address their challenges and the benefits realized

Awareness and attitude towards telematics identifies the perception of telematics and reasons for not investing

Usage of telematics and benefits realized presents the type of telematics solution largely used and reasons for investing

Preferred telematics vendor and satisfaction index showcases the satisfaction level of current telematics solution and presents the preferred telematics solution for future

Preferred telematics hardware and future expectation identifies the preference of hardware device and in-cab display

Preferred telematics services and future expectation highlights the most used telematics services today and preferred telematics services for future

Preferred pricing and business model identifies the preferred hardware and service pricing of telematics services and packages and interest towards new business model

Preferred selection criteria of telematics vendor identifies the initial criteria to nominate a telematics vendor and popular medium used to follow telematics vendor

