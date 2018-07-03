SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Glencore PLC - GLNCY

NEW YORK, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Glencore PLC ("Glencore" or the "Company") (OTC MKT: GLNCY). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Glencore and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking documents and other records related to Glencore's compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and U.S. money laundering statutes. Glencore stated that the subpoena relates to its operations in Nigeria, Venezuela, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. On this news, Glencore's American depositary receipt price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 3, 2018.

