sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,60 Euro		-0,35
-8,86 %
WKN: A1JAGV ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64 Ticker-Symbol: 8GC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLENCORE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,58
3,62
20:00
3,58
3,62
20:02
03.07.2018 | 20:16
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Glencore PLC - GLNCY

NEW YORK, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Glencore PLC ("Glencore" or the "Company") (OTC MKT: GLNCY). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Glencore and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking documents and other records related to Glencore's compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and U.S. money laundering statutes. Glencore stated that the subpoena relates to its operations in Nigeria, Venezuela, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. On this news, Glencore's American depositary receipt price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 3, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© 2018 PR Newswire