

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rallied Tuesday, trimming steep recent losses amid bargain hunting and a weaker U.S. dollar.



On a slow day in the markets ahead of the July 4 holiday, August gold rose $11.80, or nearly 1%, to settle at $1,253.50 an ounce.



New orders for U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly rebounded in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The Commerce Department said factory orders climbed by 0.4 percent in May after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in April.



Economists had expected orders to come in unchanged compared to the 0.8 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



