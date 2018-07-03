

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries moved higher over the course of an abbreviated trading session on Tuesday, recovering from an initial move to the downside.



Bond prices bounced well off their early lows to end the day firmly in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dropped by 2.8 basis points to 2.838 percent.



The turnaround by treasuries came amid lingering trade concerns as tariffs on billions of dollars worth of U.S. and Chinese goods are set to take effect later this week.



In a move that could further inflame trade tensions between the U.S. and China, President Donald Trump's administration has recommended blocking China Mobile from offering telecommunications services from within the U.S.



A statement from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency of the Commerce Department, attributed the recommendation to national security concerns.



'After significant engagement with China Mobile, concerns about increased risks to U.S. law enforcement and national security interests were unable to be resolved,' said David Redl, NTIA Administrator and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information.



Redl said the NTIA subsequently recommends that the Federal Communications Commission deny China Mobile's Section 214 license request.



Trading activity was light ahead of an earlier than normal close for the markets, with many traders looking to get a head start on the July 4th holiday.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected rebound in new orders for manufactured goods in the month of May.



The Commerce Department said factory orders climbed by 0.4 percent in May after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in April.



Economists had expected orders to come in unchanged compared to the 0.8 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Following the holiday, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting on Thursday as well as the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.



