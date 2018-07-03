The "Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Trends into 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the highlights of top 8 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Trends, delivered by the Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Research Team. This deliverable also includes the strategic imperatives for growth opportunities.

The top 8 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Trends include:

IoT botnets exploitation to intensify with 2 outcomes strike fear or strike gold

CPU-based exploit targeted attacks toward bitcoin exchanges and user wallets

A new wave of AI-based attacks will occur and break through faster than before

Cyber-physical device attacks to occur, creating danger in critical environments

Cyber defense on biometric databases and applications will become a top priority

A holistic insider threat defense platform will be created in organizations

Increased interest and investments into delaying attackers through deception

Securing Dockers/containers of an emerging need in application development

Key Issues Addressed

What are the cyber security trends into 2019 in Asia Pacific?

What are the key cyber security trends to watch out moving forward?

What are the implication of these predictions to the stakeholders?

What are the growth opportunities of the predictions?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. 2018 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security

2018 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Predictions

3. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for the Cyber Security industry

4. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tw5bdh/asiapacific?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005608/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: IT Security