The "Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Trends into 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the highlights of top 8 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Trends, delivered by the Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Research Team. This deliverable also includes the strategic imperatives for growth opportunities.
The top 8 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Trends include:
- IoT botnets exploitation to intensify with 2 outcomes strike fear or strike gold
- CPU-based exploit targeted attacks toward bitcoin exchanges and user wallets
- A new wave of AI-based attacks will occur and break through faster than before
- Cyber-physical device attacks to occur, creating danger in critical environments
- Cyber defense on biometric databases and applications will become a top priority
- A holistic insider threat defense platform will be created in organizations
- Increased interest and investments into delaying attackers through deception
- Securing Dockers/containers of an emerging need in application development
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the cyber security trends into 2019 in Asia Pacific?
- What are the key cyber security trends to watch out moving forward?
- What are the implication of these predictions to the stakeholders?
- What are the growth opportunities of the predictions?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. 2018 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security
- 2018 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Predictions
3. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for the Cyber Security industry
4. Conclusion
