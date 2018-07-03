Technavio analysts forecast the global enterprise cyber security solutions market to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005610/en/

Technavio has announced the release of their Global Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market 2018-2022 report (Graphic: Business Wire)

The heavy investment in cybersecurity is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global enterprise cyber security solutions market 2018-2022. Large organizations are investing in cybersecurity to secure information and maintain their reputation. Enterprise cybersecurity solutions enable enterprises to design, implement, and operate programs that are in sync with regularity policies, IT lifecycle, and programmatic.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global enterprise cyber security solutions market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based services:

Global enterprise cyber security solutions market: Increasing adoption of cloud-based services

Organizations across industry verticals such as healthcare, ICT, logistics, and manufacturing are adopting cloud-based platform and services for various applications, including authentication processes, video management, biometric information storage, and Big Data computing. The flexibility and scalability of cloud-based solutions help in meeting the varying needs of customers. Organizations in the financial services, healthcare, and investigation sectors extensively use cloud data storage. Therefore, for these firms to ensure data privacy and maintain end-users' trust, cloud data security is essential in their operational setup.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Governments are implementing stringent regulations such as PCI DSS and HIPAA, that require cloud providers to ensure the security of data held by banking and healthcare firms. The BFSI, government, and healthcare sectors can be prime targets for cybercrimes as they produce and store sensitive customer information. The rising adoption of cloud-based services in different industries is expected to augment the adoption of enterprise cyber security solutions during the forecast period."

Global enterprise cyber security solutions market: Segmentation analysis

The global enterprise cyber security solutions market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (telecom and manufacturing, government, BFSI, healthcare and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 48% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. However, the market share of the Americas is expected to witness a significant decrease over the forecast period while EMEA is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005610/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com