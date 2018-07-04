

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday see June figures for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The Services PMI is expected to show a score of 52.7, down from 52.9 in May. The composite index is pegged at 52.1, down from 52.3 a month earlier.



Australia will release May numbers for retail sales and trade balance, and also see June results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG.



Retail sales are expected to add 0.3 percent on month after adding 0.4 percent in April. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$1.2billion, up from A$977 million in the previous month. The service index had a score of 59.0 in May.



Japan will see June results for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in May, their scores were 51.0 and 51.7, respectively.



