

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.5 percent on year in June, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday - following the 1.1 percent annual drop in May.



Food inflation was up 1.2 percent on year in June - unchanged from the May reading. Non-food prices fell an annual 1.6 percent, moderating from the 2.5 percent tumble in the previous month.



'Food shoppers can breathe a sigh of relief with the rate of food inflation remaining steady and retailers continuing to fight back against a tough trading environment with competitive pricing and deals,' BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said. 'Changes in global food prices of dairy and cereal as well as higher oil prices will mean this battle looks set to continue in the coming months.'



