

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in June, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 51.4.



That's up from 51.0 in May, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output was encouraged by faster growth in new business, but employment advanced at a slower pace.



Margins came under pressure amid rising fuel costs.



Also, Nikkei's composite index climbed to a reading of 52.1 in June from 51.7 in May.



