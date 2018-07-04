TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in June, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 51.4.
That's up from 51.0 in May, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, output was encouraged by faster growth in new business, but employment advanced at a slower pace.
Margins came under pressure amid rising fuel costs.
Also, Nikkei's composite index climbed to a reading of 52.1 in June from 51.7 in May.
