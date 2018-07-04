



Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, July 4, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi today officially opened a joint staff training center in the Philippines, as the automotive alliance works together more closely to enhance service to customers.The two-story center in Laguna will instruct up to 200 Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors trainees a day on providing more efficient and value-added service to customers not only in showrooms but also in repair centers.A dealership and service reception area have been recreated in the center for the training sessions. The facility will also provide body and paint repair workshops for staff, along with training in assembly, machine maintenance, materials handling and vehicle inspection.The center, located at the Mitsubishi Motors plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna, will also have the capacity to support future technical training on electric vehicles, in line with both companies' focus on more electrification.The joint center is part of a convergence of functions led by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi partnership. Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan expect the center to reduce costs and improve staff skills through synergies such as more efficient access to trainers and courses in one central location."This training center will be the venue for further enhancing the capabilities of our dealer and manufacturing personnel with regards to the newest technologies. It will also improve work efficiency and productivity through various trainings and simulations of daily operations," said Mutsuhiro Oshikiri, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC)."We are very excited to partner with Mitsubishi Motors to establish this new training center," said Ramesh Narasimhan, president and managing director of Nissan Philippines Inc."This is a concrete example of the benefits of the synergies between our two companies under the global Alliance. We look forward to working closely with MMPC to hone the skills of our front line staff, so that we continuously improve our services for Philippine customers."About Renault-Nissan-MitsubishiGroupe Renault, Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors represent the world's largest automotive alliance. It is the longest-lasting and most productive cross-cultural partnership in the auto industry. Together, the partners sold more than 10.6 million vehicles in nearly 200 countries in 2017. The member companies are focused on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness. They have strategic collaborations with other automotive groups, including Germany's Daimler and China's Dongfeng. This strategic alliance is the industry leader in zero-emission vehicles and is developing the latest advanced technologies, with plans to offer autonomous drive, connectivity features and services on a wide range of affordable vehicles.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.