

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 100 points or 3.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,785-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to continuing concerns over a trade war between the United States and China. European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure also to move lower.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and properties were capped by weakness from the resource stocks.



For the day, the index picked up 11.33 points or 0.41 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,786.89 after moving as low as 2,722.45. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 11.98 points or 0.76 percent to end at 1,594.24.



Among the actives, Bank of China climbed 1.15 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 1.18 percent, China Minsheng Bank collected 0.88 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.61 percent, China Merchants Bank shed 0.86 percent, China Life spiked 2.83 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.63 percent, PetroChina added 0.27 percent, Baoshan Iron tumbled 1.23 percent, China Shenhua Energy skidded 1.42 percent, China Vanke spiked 2.72 percent, Gemdale advanced 1.05 percent and Poly Real Estate perked 1.27 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks failed to sustain an early upward move in Tuesday's abbreviated session, finishing in the red ahead of the July 4 holiday.



The Dow fell 132.36 points or 0.54 percent to 24,174.82, while the NASDAQ slid 65.01 points or 0.86 percent to 7,502.67 and the S&P 500 dropped 13.49 points or 0.49 percent to 2,713.22.



The decline came amid lingering trade concerns as tariffs on billions of dollars in U.S. and Chinese goods are set to take effect later this week.



In a move that may further inflame trade tensions, President Donald Trump's administration has recommended blocking China Mobile from offering telecommunications services from within the U.S. citing security concerns.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected rebound in new orders for manufactured goods in May.



