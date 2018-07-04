

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in June, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 53.9.



That beat forecasts for 52.7 and it's up from 52.9 in May, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output continued to expand, while staffing levels saw further increase at service companies - although they continued to decline at goods producers.



Also, there were sharper rises in input costs.



As a result, the composite index



