Los Gatos, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2018) - Neeyamo Inc. has announced today its partnership with Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company and a leading provider of international payments and foreign exchange transactions, to deliver international payment services for Neeyamo's rapidly expanding global payroll customer base.

Neeyamo and Cambridge have joined forces to give a seamless experience to its global payroll customers by providing a simplified, standardized and efficient solution to make payments to their global employee base. This strategic relationship will benefit customers by consolidating international payments and settling transactions in a single currency with excellent exchange rates.

Both parties have agreed to collaborate and engage in this mutually beneficial relationship to promote each other's brand, product and services, and significantly enhance their presence to the larger market helping in order to build and sustain their business benefits to customers globally.

Speaking about the partnership, Vivek Khanna, Chief Client Partner at Neeyamo said, "Neeyamo's key value proposition is Technology and Customer Service. In Cambridge, we found a partner with shared values and a focus on innovation. Together we would be delivering industry-leading solutions for Global payroll, especially for Long Tail countries."

"We are proud to be partnering with such a reputable and fast growing company like Neeyamo to support business transformation in the HR/Payroll space," said Mark Frey, Chief Operating Officer, Cambridge Global Payments. "In the modern and globalized world, it is important for business leaders to be able to manage their payroll and treasury functions seamlessly in any corridor."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo Inc. is a provider of end-to-end human resources outsourcing (HRO) services. The end-to-end payroll solutions include payroll full service, compliance, payments and help-desk spread across Long Tail countries covering all the requirements of the client with the proprietary tool, "PayNComp." Neeyamo offers full-scope global payroll solutions in 150+ countries and background verification services in 198 countries - all of which integrate to SAP SuccessFactors solutions. To know more visit www.neeyamo.com/global-hr-solutions/global-payroll

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of integrated cross-border payment services and hedging solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

