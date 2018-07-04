Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim announces the appointment of Miljan Gutovic as the Head of Region Middle East Africa and Member of the Executive Committee of LafargeHolcim, effective as of July 2018. He succeeds Saâd Sebbar who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company.

Jan Jenisch, CEO of LafargeHolcim said: "Miljan is a very experienced and entrepreneurial manager to lead our business in the Region Middle East and Africa. In his previous roles, he has developed and executed successful growth strategies and brings an in-depth experience of the region."

Miljan Gutovic (39), an Australian national with over 13 years of experience in the building materials sector, joined LafargeHolcim in 2018 from a leading building materials company and has a successful track record as an Area Manager for the Middle East as well as General Manager for Australia. Since joining LafargeHolcim as Head of Marketing & Innovation he has been responsible for product development and commercial solutions. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and a PhD in Engineering from the University of Technology in Sydney.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanization increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

