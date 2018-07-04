CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Contract CEVA renews and expands contract with technology customer 04.07.2018 / 07:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CEVA renews and expands contract with technology customer with estimated over $100 million revenue Baar, Switzerland, 4 July, 2018 - CEVA Logistics, one of the world's leading third-party logistics companies, announces that it has renewed a global freight management contract with a major technology customer and has been awarded important additional services in Air and Ocean freight. CEVA estimates that existing and new business will exceed $100 million of revenue over the next twelve months, depending on actual volumes handled. CEVA has been working with the customer for more than 10 years and much expanded services over the timeframe. Commenting on the new contract, CEVA's CEO Xavier Urbain, says: "We are proud to retain and even expand our position as the No.1 freight service provider for this customer. This important award demonstrates the strong partnerships we have and the quality of service we provide to our customers." For additional information please contact: Investors: Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: David Urbach SVP Corporate Development david.urbach@cevalogistics.com +41 799 333 083 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 CEVA - Making business flow CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 56,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of $7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million in 2017. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.