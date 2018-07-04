Ananda Developments Plc - Admission to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market

4 July 2018

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Admission to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market

Ananda Developments plc (TIDM: ANA) is pleased to announce that trading in the 329,166,666 ordinary shares of 0.2 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") shall commence at 8.00am, today on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("Admission").

Melissa Sturgess, Executive Director of Ananda commented: "We are delighted with the response to our offering. We have already built strong relationships in the medicinal cannabis space in Israel and Canada and look forward to bringing our shareholders some really interesting investments in the near future."

Ananda was established to invest in the developing market for medicinal or therapeutic Cannabis derivatives, or related products, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain Cannabis or hemp derived cannabinoids. The Directors believe that this market is growing due to an increasing number of states in the USA, as well as other countries around the world, changing their laws to allow for products containing constituents of Medicinal Cannabis to be developed, approved and sold.

Ananda's investment strategy is to invest in companies, projects or products that are either progressing medicinal or therapeutic Cannabis research and development, or are developing or have already developed, products that contain Cannabis derived cannabinoids and require funding to progress work plans or commercialise products. Ananda will look to invest in companies or projects in Israel, Canada and the Netherlands.

In conjunction with Admission, Peterhouse Capital Limited has completed a placing to raise GBP930,000 (before expenses), on behalf of the Company, through the issue of 206,666,666 Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.45p per Ordinary Share.

Directors' Interests

On Admission, the interests of the Directors and their immediate families and, so far as they are aware having made due and careful enquiries, of persons connected with them (all of which are beneficial, unless otherwise stated) (so far as is known to the Directors, or could with reasonable diligence be ascertained by them), (within the meaning of sections 252 to 254 of the UK Companies Act 2006) in the Issued Share Capital will be as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares on Admission % of Ordinary Shares in issue on Admission Melissa Josephine Sturgess* 47,222,222 14.35 Charles Waite Morgan 22,500,000 6.84 John Michael Treacy nil nil Inbar Maymon Pomeranchik nil nil

*including Ordinary Shares held by members of her family and in the name of Palace Trading Investments Limited, a company which is beneficially owned by Melissa Sturgess

Significant Shareholders

In addition to the Directors' interests, the Board are aware of the following persons who will, directly or indirectly, jointly or severally, be interested in 3 per cent. or more of the issued Ordinary Shares at Admission:

Name Number of Ordinary Shares on Admission % of Ordinary Shares in issue on Admission Jarvis Nominees Limited 48,888,889 14.85% Lynchwood Nominees Limited 35,000,000 10.63% Mr Edward Nealon 22,222,222 6.75% Trium Capital Limited 16,666,667 5.06% Redmayne Bentley 15,000,000 4.56% Nomura International Limited 11,111,111 3.38% Pershing Nominees Limited 11,111,111 3.38%

Approximately 56.37 per cent of the Company's issued share capital will be in public hands at Admission.

A copy of the Company's Admission Document will be available at www.anadadevelopments.com and at www.nexexchange.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact: