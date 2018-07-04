

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail bookseller Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) announced the termination of its Chief Executive Officer, Demos Parneros, for violations of the company's policies.



The company has appointed a leadership group to share the duties of the office of the CEO until a new leader is named. Those appointed include: Allen Lindstrom, Chief Financial Officer, Tim Mantel, Chief Merchandising Officer and Carl Hauch, Vice President, Stores.



Leonard Riggio remains Executive Chairman of the Company and will be involved in its management.



Barnes & Noble said it will begin an executive search for a new CEO and that no changes in its goals or objectives are planned.



Additionally, the company affirms its previously announced EBITDA guidance of $175 million to $200 million for fiscal 2019.



Parneros' termination is not due to any disagreement with the company regarding its financial reporting, policies or practices or any potential fraud relating thereto, the company noted. He will not receive any severance payment and he is no longer a member of the company's Board of Directors.



The company noted that the action was taken by its Board of Directors who were advised by the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.



Barnes & Noble stock declined 4.4 percent in its regular trading on Tuesday, and settled at $6.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX