

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) reported Wednesday that total first-quarter retail sales edged up 0.8 percent, with like-for-like sales up 0.2 percent , both excluding fuel.



In its trading statement for the 16 weeks to June 30, the company said its grocery sales grew 0.5 percent with Groceries Online and Convenience up 7.3 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively



General Merchandise sales grew 1.7% and Clothing sales grew 0.8%, both outperforming the market.



Mike Coupe, Group Chief Executive of J Sainsbury, said, 'General Merchandise and Clothing, including Argos, continue to outperform a very challenging market and we are well placed to further grow market share. Argos stores in Sainsbury's supermarkets continue to grow, Fast Track sales were strong and we have now launched Tu clothing on the Argos website, a key strategic milestone.'



