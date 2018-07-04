

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) said that it launched multi-country programme to help attract and support LGBT+ talent.



The company noted that more than half (58%) of young LGBT+ people are not open about their sexual orientation or gender identity at work because they worry they will face discrimination from managers and colleagues, with 1 in 3 (31%) LGBT+ people admitting they went 'back into the closet' when they started their first job. This figure rises to 41% among 18-25 year olds.



New international research, commissioned by Vodafone from research firm Out Now surveyed more than 3,0001 LGBT+ young people across 15 countries and multiple industries, has found that the reasons young LGBT+ people feel unable to be out or open at work include: worrying that colleagues will react negatively (60%); fearing their career prospects will be worse (42%); and feeling they will be less likely to get promoted (33%). Many of those surveyed said that not being open about their LGBT+ status had negative repercussions, with nearly one third (28%) saying they had been less productive at work as a result.



The Vodafone/Out Now research also found that over half (51%) of those surveyed said that they were 'not out at all' to their direct manager in their first job, and 37% were not out at all to their colleagues. These figures fall to 13% and 8% respectively in their current jobs, highlighting the need for more support when young people first start work.



The research, along with insights gathered from current LGBT+ employees at Vodafone, has informed a new multi-country programme at Vodafone 'LGBT+ and Friends Connect', which is aimed at hiring and supporting LGBT+ people in their first jobs and providing training for managers.



The research found that Only 29% of LGBT+ women aged 18-35 are out at work today compared with 44% of men, for fear of discrimination; 83% would prefer to work for an employer that has visible LGBT+ leaders, and LGBT+ friends, allies and supporters.



