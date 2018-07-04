

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group Plc (NEX.L) said that its Spanish and Moroccan division, ALSA, has been awarded a major bus contract in the cities of Rabat, Salé and Temara, Morocco. Rabat is Morocco's second most populous city and this contract will be ALSA's largest in the kingdom.



The 500 bus contract is expected to carry 109 million passengers a year across 61 routes. It is initially for 15 years, with an option of a further 7 year extension, with services commencing within a year.



ALSA will operate the contract as the majority shareholder of a joint venture with CityBus, a local transport company. The contract is expected to secure €1 billion of revenue over the life of the contract.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX