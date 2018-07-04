

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - British energy giant BP Plc's (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) announced Wednesday that it has agreed to purchase from ConocoPhillips a 16.5% interest in the BP-operated Clair field, west of Shetland in the UK. As a result, BP will hold a 45.1% interest in Clair and ConocoPhillips will retain a 7.5% interest.



Separately, BP has entered into agreements to sell to ConocoPhillips BP's entire 39.2% interest in the Greater Kuparuk Area on the North Slope of Alaska as well as BP's holding in the Kuparuk Transportation Company.



The company did not disclose the financial details of the transactions.



The deals together are expected to be cash neutral for BP and ConocoPhillips. The transactions, which will be subject to State of Alaska, US federal and UK regulatory approvals and other approvals, are anticipated to complete in 2018.



BP said the transaction will not affect its position as operator and co-owner in the Prudhoe Bay oilfield in Alaska.



