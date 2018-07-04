Sniph Launches at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge

LONDON, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Helping shoppers curate their own personal scent wardrobe

TodaySniph, Europe's leading perfume discovery service, announces their first-ever in-store launch which will take place at Harvey Nichols in London. Shoppers will get the chance to experience the service's six most popular perfumes, build their own gift box and sign up for a subscription to have exclusive scents sent directly to their doorstep every month.

There is potential in fragrance. By year 2022, the global fragrance industry is estimated a worth of $70 billion, propelled by the growth in artisan and niche fragrances (+14% in 2018). Challenging the traditional fragrance industry, Sniph, primarily an online service, makes it possible and affordable, to discover up to 12 carefully selected scents per year from exclusive perfume houses in a convenient 8 ml size.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring the Sniph experience in-store at Harvey Nichols and get closer to our members and shoppers," says Lisa Kjellqvist, Co- founder and CEO at Sniph. "The whole process of discovering and buying new perfumes can be quite time-consuming, difficult and expensive. We want to remove these barriers and show people how fun and accessible it can really be."

Sniph launched online in 2016, their store launch in Harvey Nichols' flagship store is their very first. Harvey Nichols shoppers who want to try the Sniph service can either buy a fragrance box right away (£14) or sign up for a subscription in-store and have unique perfumes, sent home on a monthly basis-for three, six or twelve months. Each perfume comes in an 8 ml pocket-sized bottle that fits in a reusable smart case.

Sniph will be located on the beauty floor of Harvey Nichols in London 3 July -3 October 2018. Subscriptions as well as full-sized bottles can also be purchased online at sniph.co.uk.

About Sniph

Sniph is a discovery subscription service that makes it easy and fun to discover new scents. Every month, we'll send you small bottles of brand name perfumes to be used in our smart case. The subscription starts at £9 a month, without commitments.

About Harvey Nichols Group

Harvey Nichols is the world's leading luxury retailer, renowned for its exclusive edit of the most prestigious brands across womenswear, menswear, accessories, beauty, food and wine.

Further information on Harvey Nichols can be found on the websitehttp://www.harveynichols.com.

