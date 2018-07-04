Parks Associates: CEO of Robert Bosch Smart Home to keynote CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for Smart Home and Consumer IoT

Unit sales of smart home controllers in Western Europe will exceed 13 million in 2021

DALLAS, July 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from international research firm Parks Associates (http://www.parksassociates.com/report/global-outlook) estimates Western Europe will overtake the Asia Pacific region in sales of smart home controllers by 2019. Western Europe will feature over five million unit sales in 2019 and exceed 13 million in 2021. The firm will host the 13th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for Smart Home and Consumer IoT (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/about) on November 13-14 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/register) to discuss the business opportunities, new revenue strategies, partnership opportunities, and technology disruptions for the smart home, security, energy management, and wellness industries.

CONNECTIONS Europe (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/about) hosts more than 200 industry executives and features keynotes from Orange, Philips Lighting, and Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH:

Gabriel Wetzel, CEO, Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH

Alvaro Gallardo, VP, Smart Home Energy, Assistance, Orange

George Yianni, Head, Technology, Philips Hue, Philips Lighting

"A smart home controller can manage devices and subsystems that serve multiple use cases, and as this product category grows, it creates opportunities for other smart home products and services in the home," said Elizabeth Parks (http://www.parksassociates.com/staff/elizabeth-parks), SVP, Parks Associates. "Devices operating within a system and as part of an ecosystem are keys to success for smart home in Europe, and we look forward to exploring the challenges and issues around smart home growth."

Early conference sponsors (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/sponsor-descriptions) are Alarm.com, Ayla Networks, F-Secure, Intamac, mnubo, ROC-Connect, Zigbee Alliance, and Z-Wave.

Session topics: (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/agenda)

Voice-First Smart Experience

Security and Data Analytics

Smart Home Platforms

Focus on the Experience: Interoperability & Integration

Home Security

In-Home Tech Support

Integrating Energy Services with the Smart Home

Independent Living: Serving Consumers at Home

Insurance and Consumer IoT Markets

Smart Home Business Models

Smart Home Platforms: Health, Safety, and Security Use Cases

Smart Home Devices: Crossing the Chasm

Connected Product Ecosystems: Entertainment and Smart Home

